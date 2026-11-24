This week, at millions of tables across America, families and friends will gather to share a meal, reconnect, perhaps play a little flag football, watch a game, go for a long walk, play cards or board games, or just sit around telling stories and laughing. Whatever the activity, Thanksgiving is a holiday for celebrating family and friends and practicing gratitude. Beyond all the frivolity, Thanksgiving is arguably the holiday that most embodies what America aspires to be.

Food, family, and gratitude

Thanksgiving is a near-perfect holiday. It’s not a celebration of a famous person’s birth. It’s not a commemoration of a seminal event in history. And it’s certainly not a “Hallmark Holiday.” For me, Thanksgiving is a distinctly American celebration of gratitude, both deeply personal and communal, for many reasons.

First, of course, is the focus on food — not just food generally, but the comfortable, familiar foods we’ve come to love. Those meals and traditions transport us to earlier times in our nation’s history, but also to earlier times in our own lives, when we sat at other tables and shared favorite recipes that we trot out each Thanksgiving.

Second, Thanksgiving celebrates connections — not only to the people with us at the table, but to those at tables in millions of other homes, this Thanksgiving, and to those who have gathered around our own tables throughout the years. At a time when so much of our lives seems directed, monitored, and curated on screens and through algorithms, this is a moment to celebrate with real people, together.