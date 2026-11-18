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I’ve spent much of my career thinking about the opportunities women get — and the ones we don’t. Who gets the big assignment? Who’s considered a visionary? Who’s quietly doing the work while someone else gets the applause? And why is it that sometimes, when everything goes to hell, a woman is suddenly deemed the perfect person to take charge?

The offer might as well come with a warning: Congratulations, you’re in charge! Oh, and here’s a fire extinguisher. You’re going to need it.

I’ve been thinking about that more as Nvidia attempts to clean up Jensen Huang’s mess. The company’s celebrated co-founder stepped down amid revelations about his extramarital relationships, and CFO Colette Kress took over as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement. After years of attention to Huang’s vision, influence, and signature leather jackets, someone has to run the company. And that someone is a woman who has been helping run it for more than a decade.

There’s actually a name for this phenomenon: the “glass cliff.” Researchers have found that women can be more likely to be appointed to leadership positions when companies are in trouble, meaning they inherit the mess, the scrutiny, and the risk of failure. It’s hard enough to break through the glass ceiling. Imagine finally making it to the top, only to discover that you’re standing on the edge of a cliff.