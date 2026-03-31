Images: FX Networks, Getty Images

I finished watching Love Story this weekend and was overcome with tremendous sadness. Yes, for the three young people — John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and Carolyn’s sister Lauren Bessette — who lost their lives that night in July of 1999, but even more so for the people they left behind.

At the beginning of every episode, this message appears on the screen: “This story is inspired by actual events. Certain depictions of people and events have been dramatized or fictionalized for storytelling purposes.”