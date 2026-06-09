“Confrontation is not a dirty word. Sometimes it’s the best kind of journalism as long as you don’t confront people just for the sake of a confrontation.”

Don Hewitt, Creator of 60 Minutes

This quote by legendary producer Don Hewitt could not be more prescient, given recent events. Obviously, Scott Pelley believes confrontation is not a dirty word, as we heard him dress down his newly appointed executive producer, Nick Bilton. The freshly minted EP worked at The New York Times for 13 years in research and development and as a technology columnist. He was hired by Vanity Fair as an investigative reporter, penning deeply researched articles on cryptocurrency theft, cybersecurity, and the fall of Theranos, as well as expansive profiles on Elon Musk and Andy Jassy when the latter became the new CEO of Amazon. He’s worked on documentaries and wrote, directed, and produced one called Fake Famous, which explored influencer culture and how anyone can essentially buy their way into becoming one. He seems to be a smart, accomplished guy. Having said that, he has zero experience in TV news, much less a vaunted newsmagazine that’s approaching its 59th birthday.

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This would rankle any news program, but in the insular, clubby world of 60 Minutes (and CBS News for that matter), Bilton’s lack of experience and outsider status is practically blasphemous. And because he was brought in by Bari Weiss, who also has zero TV news experience and hasn’t exactly crushed it since she was installed as editor-in-chief of CBS News in October 2025 (see: diminishing CBS Evening News ratings, the creepy Erika Kirk town hall, etc.), he was never going to be warmly received, something Pelley made clear at that now infamous teeth-gnashing and bagel-noshing gathering. (More gnashing than noshing for sure.)

In fact, for Bilton, walking into that 60 Minutes Monday morning meeting was the equivalent of an underweight gladiator walking into a coliseum full of ravenous lions. (I’ve learned that Hewitt compared 60 Minutes to a cage full of tigers, so I guess I’m not too far off.)