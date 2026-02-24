I recently got this text from a 25-year-old I know:

“Did you watch Love Story with JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette? I’m obsessed! My generation is now completely infatuated. I can’t believe you conducted his last interview — I just watched some of it and he seemed so nice. 🥲 I was born in 2000, so I know little about these people outside of what I’ve seen in the show but something about their relationship feels relatable/mysterious/magnetic. Then there’s the fact that they passed so tragically and so young — our two main characters are now forever frozen in time at that age…”

It’s no surprise that despite mixed reviews, a show that has raised John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette from the dead is now awakening a whole new audience to the “it” couple of the 1990s. I, like my young friend Ashley, have been watching Love Story, forgiving any moments of cheesiness to bask in the sights, sounds and smells (cigarettes…lots of cigarettes!) of the era.