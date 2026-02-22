Picture this: Me with an iced latte in my hand (with maybe a little collagen stirred into it), somehow glued to an Instagram video that’s equal parts fascinating and deeply bizarre. That pretty much sums up my downtime this week.

Here’s everything I’ve been reaching for, trying, and yes — obsessing over lately.

Sports bras from Athleta



These sports bras are comfortable, supportive, and not outrageously expensive. I take out the little rubber cutlets immediately (why are those always included?) and wear these bras for Pilates, yoga, and weight lifting — basically any kind of movement.

I was in the market for good sports bras, and these delivered. Nothing fancy, just solid and reliable.