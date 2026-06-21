Happy Father’s Day! I come to you in full Gogo mode, because my daughter just had her second baby — I’m visiting her, and I’m in heaven. But I digress…

This time of year, I find myself gravitating toward anything that makes everyday summer rituals even more pleasant than usual — whether that's a smarter way to enjoy a glass of wine at the beach or pool, a beauty product that has earned a permanent space on my counter, or a simple upgrade that makes dinner feel extra-special. This week's obsessions are a mix of practical, pretty, and unnecessary (in the best possible way): the kinds of finds that make life 20% more fun. I hope you enjoy!

Off-duty but polished

Alo figured out how to make loungewear look genuinely chic, which is no small feat. Their cropped sweatshirt with matching joggers is the perfect “I’m comfortable but I haven’t fully surrendered to chaos” outfit, and it’s so nice on cool summer mornings or evening beach walks. On an especially breezy night, I sometimes layer a thin turtleneck underneath the sweatshirt, because it makes the whole thing feel more pulled-together. Cozy, but fashion-adjacent for sure.