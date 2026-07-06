What Everyone Should Know Before Todd Blanche's Confirmation Hearing with Liz Oyer

Thank you, Mitch Jackson, Sara Garcia, Florence Acosta, Wendy E, Maureen Drews, and many others for tuning into my live video with Liz Oyer! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Below are links to several of Liz's posts that we discussed. The first post includes a list of senators to contact as well as templates if you'd like to share your views on Todd Blanche's nomination for Attorney General.