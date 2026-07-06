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What Everyone Should Know Before Todd Blanche's Confirmation Hearing with Liz Oyer

A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Katie Couric's avatar
Liz Oyer's avatar
Katie Couric and Liz Oyer
Jul 06, 2026

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Thank you, Mitch Jackson, Sara Garcia, Florence Acosta, Wendy E, Maureen Drews, and many others for tuning into my live video with Liz Oyer! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Below are links to several of Liz's posts that we discussed. The first post includes a list of senators to contact as well as templates if you'd like to share your views on Todd Blanche's nomination for Attorney General.

Lawyer Oyer
It’s Time for We the People to Take on Todd Blanche
Last week, Donald Trump nominated his personal defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, to serve as the next Attorney General of the United States. Blanche’s confirmation would be disastrous for the rule of law and the future of the Justice Department. We have an opportunity to stop it. But it will require all the effort we can collectively marshal, so I’m asking …
Read more
19 days ago · 4609 likes · 239 comments · Liz Oyer
Lawyer Oyer
My Letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee Concerning the Nomination of Todd Blanche for Attorney General
A few posts ago, I asked you all to consider writing or calling the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to ask them to oppose Todd Blanche’s confirmation as Attorney General. I sent my letter to the Committee today, and I wanted to share it with you here (scroll to the bottom for the full text…
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6 days ago · 3129 likes · 229 comments · Liz Oyer
Lawyer Oyer
What Happened to Todd Blanche?
This is going to sound incredible—or maybe incredibly foolish. But for a short stretch last year, at the start of Donald Trump’s second presidency, there was a belief among career Justice Department lawyers that Todd Blanche was going to save us…
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a month ago · 2618 likes · 176 comments · Liz Oyer

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