Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has been one of the few Republicans to question the White House’s handling of recent ICE operations in Minnesota. He’s called for a Senate hearing on Friday, which he says is an effort to restore trust in the government’s deportation policy.

“I’m actually for [ICE’s] mission, if it’s done properly,” Paul tells me in an exclusive interview. “But what’s happened in Minneapolis has destroyed their trust, so something has to happen.”

Paul is pushing for an independent investigation, which he says is necessary after officials’ missteps, including the mischaracterization of the late Alex Pretti as an “assassin.” (He says what he saw in the video showed Pretti to be a lawful protestor — “at times, an obnoxious protestor” — who was retreating when he was killed.)

“I don’t think [the Department of Homeland Security] can investigate themselves, because virtually the entire leadership drew conclusions before they were thoughtful about what the evidence was,” Paul explains. “I don’t think the public is going to trust them to investigate themselves. My suggestion is an independent police organization.”

Catch my full interview with Sen. Paul for more on the controversy over federal immigration operations and whether this could reshape GOP oversight of the administration.