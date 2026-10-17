I ordered a new fall jacket, so now I’m hoping the weather cooperates. There’s always that stretch in October when you need a sweater in the morning and wish you’d left it at home by lunch. But I do love getting out my fall clothes (hello again, sweaters).

This week, I’ve also got some pretty little earrings, soft pajamas recommended by my friend Martha, a small blender, and strawberry candy fish. A little something for getting dressed, staying home, and having a treat. And before you go, I have a recipe to share and some pics of my home. Come on in!

Barn this way

OK fine, I ordered another jacket, but I’m really excited about this one. J.Crew’s 2026 Barn Jacket is a drapey wool blend, which gives it a softer look than the canvas versions. I’d wear it with jeans and a sweater, or over a button-down with trousers. Sometimes a new jacket makes you want to try on everything in your closet again (and then comes the putting-it-all-away part, oy).