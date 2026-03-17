Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Deanna's avatar
Deanna
4h

This is scary

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Helen K Kreller's avatar
Helen K Kreller
4h

Katie, we need to bring evil down by not letting him continue to destroy our country. It’s time for Congress to Impeach him! He’s gone too far and Congress needs to Stand firm against him.

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