Apparently the Trump administration doesn’t like the way much of the media is covering the war. In recent days, the president has complained on Truth Social that the media “actually wants us to lose the war…,” that their “terrible reporting is the exact opposite of the actual facts,” and called them “sick and demented.” He later said that U.S. media outlets were helping Iran spread disinformation through AI. This after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth berated CNN for its coverage, adding: “The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.”

The Ellisons are, of course, Larry Ellison — the billionaire founder of Oracle and a huge Trump supporter — and his son David, who is about to take over Warner Bros. Discovery, which includes CNN. While the younger Ellison has insisted CNN will maintain absolute editorial independence, sources cited by The Wall Street Journal claim Ellison offered “assurances” to Trump officials that he would implement major changes at CNN if the deal goes through — and reportedly, Trump has even told Ellison the CNN anchors he wants to see fired.

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Under Ellison’s ownership, CBS News has already begun pulling its punches — a 60 Minutes piece critical of the administration’s deportation policies was held at the last minute and then, on the anniversary of January 6th, the insurrection was downplayed as a political squabble.

Now, FCC Chair Brendan Carr — the same guy who got Jimmy Kimmel suspended from his late night ABC show, temporarily — has raised the ante by warning broadcasters to correct course before their license renewals come up. That’s something the President endorsed the next day, essentially saying, “Give me better coverage — or else.”

I’ve been a journalist over the course of seven administrations. Presidents know — but don’t always like — the fact that they will be held to account and at times taken to task by the media. President George H. W. Bush once sent me a bumper sticker that read “Annoy the media — re-elect Bush” and clearly felt he wasn’t always treated fairly. His son, George W. Bush, who faced even more criticism for the war in Iraq, nevertheless understood the importance of a free press. In 2017, he said: “We need an independent media to hold people like me to account. Power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive and it’s important for the media to call to account those who abuse their power.”

Because independent media is seen as a threat, attacking and suppressing the press is part of the authoritarian’s playbook. So Trump has gone from calling anything he doesn’t like “Fake News” in his first term to putting his thumb on the scale to bolster corporate owners who’ll likely give him more favorable coverage. And now it’s about bullying outlets with the threat of revoking their licenses.

George Orwell once wrote, “Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed; everything else is public relations.” Looks like the White House only wants good PR by controlling the message. But as Walter Cronkite said, “Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy.”

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