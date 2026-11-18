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We’ve had two weeks since the election to digest the results and their effects. And while pundits try to figure out what voters were saying, I’ve been watching what Democrats and Republicans do next as they prepare for a Democratic-controlled Congress this January. There’s been a lot of positioning in the past couple of weeks, but, as in kabuki theater, it may be best to watch the shadows as much as the players.

The Democrats have a great opportunity to advance the agenda voters elected them to pursue, while investigating some of the excesses of recent years and holding those responsible accountable. It will be a difficult tightrope walk. Meanwhile, GOP members of Congress will have to decide how to operate as the minority party over the next two years, demanding concessions without being labeled obstructionists, while preparing for the 2028 elections. The president, for his part, has two big decisions to make: how to move his agenda forward and how to use his clout, his bully pulpit, and his sizable political war chest to anoint candidates for the presidency and other offices in 2028.

How will the president react?

A new parlor game has emerged: predicting how the president will respond to his party’s shellacking (thank you, President Obama, for giving us just the right word after your party’s losses in 2010). Some predict he’ll push his worldview even harder and go after his favorite targets with more vengeance, while others suggest his transactional nature might lead to a limited but productive partnership with Congress. Although he initially seemed contrite and willing to compromise with Democratic leaders after the election, his defiant tone in later days, coupled with his appointment of Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, suggests otherwise.