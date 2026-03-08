My obsessions this week took me in an unexpectedly nostalgic direction. It started with a box I hadn’t opened in years — the kind you promise yourself you’ll sort through “someday.” Inside were a pair of little Ginny dolls from the 1950s; holding them again felt like opening a little time capsule.

Overall, today’s list is a bit of a mix: a blast from the past, a travel gadget that makes hotel stays nicer, a soothing Instagram account, and a writer whose smart, clear thinking about nutrition is a breath of fresh air. Some easy delights — exactly what I needed this week.

Revisiting childhood treasures

I rediscovered these Ginny dolls while cleaning my house — they were originally my sister’s, then somehow mine — and they instantly transported me back to childhood. Ginny dolls were the toy of the 1950s: eight inches tall, hard plastic or vinyl, endlessly collectible.

Holding them again felt like opening a time capsule. Sometimes the best finds aren’t new at all — they’re just waiting in a box you haven’t opened in years.