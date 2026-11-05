The people have spoken, and they have spoken loud and clear. Much has been said and written about Tuesday’s blue tsunami, and much more will follow. I’m not going to try to out-analyze the CNN Decision Desk or the slew of talking heads parsing exit polling. That analysis isn’t hard to find. But after a couple of days to digest what just happened, I’ve come away with three broad lessons from this election — and what they mean for the newly elected Democratic majorities in Congress.

The overriding messages of the election

We’d like to think voters weigh a whole grab bag of issues before casting their ballots. But I think their choices often come down to two things. First, the candidate: “Would I want to have a beer with this person?” Or even, “Would I want my son or daughter to date them?” Second, a handful of concerns that cut through the campaign noise. This election was no exception.

The first lesson takes us back to James Carville’s reminder to Bill Clinton’s campaign in 1992: “The economy, stupid.” It was a critical issue this year, too, but there was something more at play. Polling points to anger over government corruption alongside the cost of living. Many Americans feel the political class and the oligarchs are cashing in while their own finances suffer. A Harris poll for the Guardian found that 76 percent of voters think elected officials prioritize enriching themselves over improving ordinary people’s finances. Grocery, energy, and housing costs are straining household budgets, while the stock market soars. It’s one thing to suffer from higher prices; it’s quite another to watch the people you expect to fight for you blatantly enriching themselves instead. Lesson one: Americans believe in fairness.

The second lesson, in my view, is that voters were rejecting excess and cruelty. It was one thing to take out Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025. It was something else to re-engage in a protracted war with questionable objectives and unreasonable expectations, leaving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — a waterway open before the war began — as a central U.S. objective. It’s one thing to demand secure borders and the deportation of people who have committed crimes. It’s something quite different to have masked law enforcement officers, often in unmarked vehicles, plucking people off the street on suspicion of wrongdoing or because of how they look. And it’s something else entirely to separate children from their parents, hold people in substandard detention facilities, and deport them to countries they have no connection to — including neighbors who’ve been here raising families and paying taxes. We expect politicians to grapple with their adversaries, sometimes using aggressive, even unfair, means. It’s something else entirely to attack clergy as not Christian enough, or to attack someone over horrible crimes committed against them as a child. Lesson two: Americans believe in civility and kindness.