After a tough week, it’s funny how life’s little joys can make such a big difference. Some days it’s a recipe that actually works, a fun outfit that makes you smile in the mirror, or even a dance break in the living room (because why not?). So today, I’m pulling together a bunch of things making my days better — and maybe they’ll light up yours too. (Because we could all use a few more joyful moments, am I right?)

A delicious new cookbook

I’ve been lucky enough to cook with Kat Ashmore — yes, that Kat behind the super-popular @katcancook Instagram account — and she’s every bit as delightful, smart, and creative in the kitchen as you’d hope. (If you missed our TikTok together, watch it right here!) Her new cookbook, Big Bites: Time To Eat will come out this week and it’s a celebration of eating well without making things complicated. Kat’s recipes are vibrant and full of flavor — the kind of dishes that make you feel good during and after the meal — and I love that she approaches “healthy” cooking with joy instead of restriction. If you’re looking for inspiration in the new year, this book will make you want to sharpen your knives, turn up some music, and get into the kitchen.