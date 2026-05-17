I know we’re not technically there yet, but summer is my season. And yes, a lot of people say that, but I really mean it — something shifts in me when the days get longer and the garden starts blooming like crazy and I start mentally assembling dinner parties. I’m happier, I’m outside more, and I’m paying closer attention to the small things that make daily life feel good, like the right robe after a bath, or a dress that makes you want to dance all night. (Or at least, until your feet are killing you.)

This week’s obsessions are very much a summer state of mind. A couple of them I’ve been using for years; a couple are new discoveries I wish I’d found sooner. All of them have earned a permanent spot in my warm-weather rotation, and I think at least a few of them might earn one in yours, too.

The appetizer everyone asks me about

This apple and brie bites recipe from our site is my current party trick. It’s a fresh take on the classic prosciutto-melon concept but with different elements: sweet apples, creamy brie, and herbiness from the basil. Plus, it takes about 10 minutes to pull together, so you won’t be panicking if you’re tight on time before the guests arrive. What I love about it is the combination of temperatures and textures: the melty brie against the crisp apple is the kind of contrast that keeps people reaching for another one before they’ve finished the first. It’s also super adaptable — you can add a drizzle of hot honey, some toasted walnuts, a little fresh thyme — so it never gets boring, even if you make it two weekends in a row. I hope it becomes your new hosting go-to!