If you’re anything like me, you’re beginning to empathize with the fatigued boxer who, upon suffering a brutal blow to the head, pulls himself off the mat, barely gathers his thoughts, and is met with yet another jab that sends him down again. We’re living in complicated times. The incessant onslaught of news — news that often defies our principles, our history, our alliances, accepted economic orthodoxy, and rules of civility — is hard to fathom.

Here we are, approaching the November 3 midterm elections. To hear candidates from all quarters tell it, this is the most monumental moment in American history. They’d have you believe that this election rivals other important moments in our history — like our unlikely founding, the Civil War, and the war to defeat fascism.

I find it difficult to put the United States of 2026 in the context of our nation’s history. While we once were the world’s strongest advocate for the ideals of international cooperation and globalization, we now seem to have evolved into the world’s primary advocate for power politics over negotiated alliances. We seem to have concluded that, indeed, might makes right. To my mind, concessions to Russia and weakened support for Ukraine reinforce that notion. SpaceX recently restricted satellite internet services used by Ukraine’s military. Ukrainian officials say speeds have since been restored. Those restrictions, alongside reported gaps in missile warnings, show how vulnerable Ukraine remains to disruptions in outside support. We turn our backs on decades of medical technology and proven vaccines, based in large measure on debunked theories and retracted research.

We’ve mortgaged our children’s future with government overspending and tax breaks for the wealthy and loopholes benefiting them and corporations. We’ve been pursuing military procurement that focuses on old assumptions of warfare carried out by the projection of massive naval might, while we witness less expensive forms of asymmetric warfare being used by Ukraine and Iran. We’re slow to adapt to these new technologies, while we adjust aircraft carrier deployments and pursue a new class of battleships.

But the distance between us worries me as much as the decisions coming out of Washington. It’s changing our friendships, our families, and even whom our children confide in. We’ve faced bitter divisions before — but what would it take to find our way through this time?