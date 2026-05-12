Last weekend was a whirlwind, as my “bonus” daughter Allie Molner tied the knot with her fiancé Dylan Ornstein. The Monday before the wedding (😬), the lovebirds asked if I could choose a reading. I was thrilled to be included in the ceremony, even though the request caused me no small amount of angst. Here’s where I landed…feel free to steal any of it if you’re asked to do a reading soon!