Keeping up with the news right now can feel like a full-time job — and not an especially uplifting one. By the time I’m done chasing headlines, reading articles, and trying to make sense of the world, I’m pretty tapped out. Which means I have zero extra energy for overthinking what to wear.

So lately, I’ve been gravitating toward things that simplify my life instead of complicating it — pieces that look and feel good. Think earrings that elevate an outfit, makeup that makes me look more awake than I feel, sweaters that are cozy without being enormous. Nothing fussy, nothing precious — just solid, reliable finds that make everyday life feel a little easier. Here are my favorites:

Chic and inexpensive earrings

These Amazon earrings remind me of the classic Paloma Picasso earrings from Tiffany. They’re super light and elegant-looking, and so far they haven’t turned my ears green, which I think is a huge win considering the price point.