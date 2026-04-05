Happy Easter to all who celebrate! Every week, I keep a running mental list of things I can’t stop thinking about — the stuff I’m texting to friends, reaching for on repeat, or recommending to anyone who will listen. Some of it is frivolous, some genuinely moving. Most weeks, it’s both, and I’ve made my peace with that.

This week’s roundup has a little of everything: a bra that actually fits, a breakfast that doesn’t feel like a punishment, an outfit I want to live in, and an essay that wrecked me (in the best possible way). Scroll down — I think you’ll find something that sticks.

A bra that fits and feels great

Bras are the invisible workhorses of the clothing world, but you shouldn’t have to settle for one that’s uncomfortable or ugly. These Honeylove Crossover Bras are my new favorite: no digging, no weird bulges, no urge to rip it off the second you walk in the door. The crossover design gives you a little lift without going full push-up, and the fabric is so smooth it practically disappears under a T-shirt. I’ve been reaching for mine on repeat, which is the best endorsement I could possibly give. Also, it’s the right mix of practical and pretty — a bra that makes you feel put together, even if nobody sees it.