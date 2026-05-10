Between traveling, prepping for a special family occasion, and trying to maintain some semblance of a skincare routine, the past couple of weeks have been an absolute blur. But I’ve managed to collect a short list of finds that are making me unreasonably happy. Some I bought, some I’ve been eating, and one I spotted on Instagram and immediately sent to my assistant with a huge thumbs-up emoji. Here’s what’s got my attention right now.

The hair product I’m buying in duplicate

It feels like I’ve tried every type of hair product that exists — serums, sprays, creams — and most of them leave my hair either crunchy, greasy, or both. So when I tell you this little stick has become a non-negotiable part of my routine, you can trust me on this one. The R+Co Dart Pomade Stick is exactly what it sounds like: a solid pomade in stick form, which means no gloopy fingers, and no spills in your bag. I swipe it along my hairline for flyaways, run it over the top of my ponytail for that polished look, and occasionally use it to smooth things out when my hair has decided to go rogue mid-day. It’s lightweight enough that it doesn’t weigh my hair down, but it does hold — and it’s infused with castor oil and jojoba, so my hair stays shiny but not stiff.

A viral nutrition hack (that isn’t horrible)

If you lived through the grapefruit diet, cabbage diet, or (God forbid) the “eggs and wine” diet, I have an article for you. One of our Katie Couric Media writers recently came across a viral trend called the 30-30-3 method, developed by an actual physician who specializes in gut and hormonal health. Instead of cutting out carbs or sugar, it's about adding things to your plate: 30 grams of protein at your first meal, 30 grams of fiber throughout the day, and three servings of probiotic foods. The science behind how it helps women in midlife — more energy, fewer hot flashes, better mood — is worth a read. Check it out here and let me know what you think!