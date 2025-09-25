The Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Study You Need to Hear About
My conversation with Dr. Bruce Yankner, the study's lead author and a professor of genetics and neurology at Harvard Medical School.
A new study published this summer in Nature suggests that a lithium deficiency may be responsible for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The science is early, involving only mouse studies. Still, this discovery has been described as incredibly promising, which is critically important to the 7 million people in this country who are dealing …