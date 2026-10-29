Thank you LeftieProf, Carol Johnston, Don Scott Knox, Mary Ann McGee, Des Kennedy, and many others for tuning into my live video with Sarah Longwell, Richard Haass, Jim Acosta, and Representative Becca Balint! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
The Fight for the House, the Future of MAGA, and What Comes Next
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Katie Couric, Representative Becca Balint, Sarah Longwell, and 2 others
Authors
Recent Posts