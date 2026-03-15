Some weeks, my obsessions feel a little random, but lately I’ve noticed a pattern: the things that catch my attention tend to do a little good in the world, too. Maybe that’s because I’m increasingly drawn to anything that adds even a smidge more kindness, beauty, or sanity to daily life.

So today’s assortment ranges from sporty sunwear that gives back, to a Substack that restores your faith in humanity one quirky story at a time. There’s also a fragrance designed for sensitive skin (hallelujah), a clever pair of headphones that lets you hear oncoming traffic, travel pants that might secretly be pajamas, and a hat that says exactly what some of us are thinking. A little practical, a little hopeful, a little cheeky — which feels just about right.

A clothing brand that does good (and feels good)

I love this outfit so much, I wore it for my Celebrity Pickleball commercial (lol).

Line in the Sand Swim & Sport Skort:

Line in the Sand Swim & Sport Short Sleeve Top:

I wore this set from Line in the Sand during a pickleball photoshoot and instantly understood why people swear by it. The skort has built-in shorts (always appreciated when you’re lunging for a ball… or just bending over to pick one up, ha) and the fabric is lightweight, quick-drying, and UPF 50+, so you’re getting serious sun protection while still looking cute.

The brand happens to be owned by a friend of mine — but honestly, I’d wear it even if it weren’t, because the pieces are flattering, comfortable, and made from recycled materials like regenerated nylon. The cherry on top? Every dollar of profit from the UPF 50+ swimwear goes to cancer and ocean organizations, which means you can feel good while you’re out there playing pickleball, or just pretending you’re the kind of person who plays pickleball regularly.