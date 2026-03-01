If I had to describe this week’s obsessions in two words, they’d be cozy and cheerful. That’s no accident: In this frenetic and overwhelming news cycle (which is putting it mildly), I’m craving things that make life feel gentler.

So today I’m bringing you some music that’ll transform your dinner prep, a chocolate fix with benefits, home accents that quietly upgrade your space, and a book that reminds you how far medicine has come — and how far it still has to go.

Themed Spotify playlists

Spotify is home to a whole ecosystem of Nancy Meyers-themed playlists that make you feel like you’re bopping around a kitchen, singing into a big wooden spoon. There’s “Nancy Meyers Dinner Party,” “Nancy Meyers Kitchen,” “Fall Breakfast in a Nancy Meyers Movie,” and on and on. (The vibe is impeccable, as my daughter would say.) They’re perfect background music when you’re cleaning, hosting, or just trying to make a Tuesday night feel a little more cinematic.