When we talk about aging well, we focus on our hearts, our brains, and our muscles, but we rarely talk about our mouths. After this conversation, I think that’s a big oversight.

In this episode of The Art of Aging, Dr. William Giannobile, Dean of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, walks me through how our teeth and gums change as we get older, and why what’s happening in your mouth can affect the rest of your body. Roughly half of American adults have some degree of gum disease, and because it’s usually painless until the late stages, he calls it a “silent killer” of teeth.

We also got practical: why tooth loss is not a normal part of aging, how medications can dry out your mouth and accelerate decay, what menopause and bone loss mean for your teeth, why you may be brushing too hard, and whether tongue scrapers, Waterpiks, and whitening trays are worth it. And yes, I asked whether flossing can help you live longer.

I walked away seeing my dental checkups in a whole new light. Taking care of your mouth isn’t just about your smile. It’s about taking care of your whole self. In partnership with Crest and Oral-B.

Watch our conversation here or listen wherever you get your podcasts.