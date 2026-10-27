As I get closer to my 70th birthday, I’ve been thinking a lot about what it really means to age well. That’s what inspired “The Art of Aging,” where I’m talking with leading experts about the science of living healthier, longer.

In this episode, I’m joined by Lauren Streicher MD, clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and founding medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, to talk about something almost nobody discusses about getting older: sex.

We get into why desire can disappear, why sex can become painful after menopause, and the questions you sent us, from testosterone and pelvic floor therapy to the orgasm gap. Her big message: changes in your sex life aren’t just something you have to accept as you age. In partnership with Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health.

Watch our conversation below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Want more from Dr. Streicher? Her audiobook Come Again, a candid, science-based guide to sex and pleasure in midlife, is out April 20, 2027, from Simon & Schuster Audio. Preorder here: https://bit.ly/47yjaoY

To Find a Certified Sex Therapist:

American Association of Sex Educators, Counselors, and Therapists (AASECT): https://www.aasect.org/

To Find a Menopause Doctor or Clinician (Many menopause experts also have expertise in post menopause sexual medicine):

The Menopause Society: https://portal.menopause.org/NAMS/NAMS/Directory/Menopause-Practitioner.aspx

The International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health (ISSWSH): https://www.isswsh.org/

To Find a Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist:

American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Section on Women’s Health: https://www.aptapelvichealth.org/ptlocator\

Pelvic Floor Physical Therapists Trained by Herman & Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute: https://pelvicrehab.com/

Northwell Health’s Pelvic Health Navigation Program: https://www.northwell.edu/katz-institute-for-womens-health/find-care/womens-pelvic-health

Northwell Health’s Pelvic floor rehabilitation: https://www.northwell.edu/rehabilitation-network/services/pelvic-floor-rehabilitation