My girlfriends and I have a plan: When we’re 85, we’re all moving into one big house together, somewhere warm, of course. Our own modern-day Golden Girls. (I’ll be Sophia.) But it turns out there’s real science behind that plan. Research shows friendships and social connection are just as important to healthy aging as diet, exercise, and sleep.

So why does making friends get so much harder as we get older? For the latest episode of The Art of Aging, I sat down with Priya Parker, author of The Art of Gathering and The Art of Fighting, to talk about how to build community when kids grow up, friends move away, and our social circles start to shrink.

Watch our conversation below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

In partnership with Pantene and Olay.