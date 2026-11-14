My girlfriends and I have a plan: When we’re 85, we’re all moving into one big house together, somewhere warm, of course. Our own modern-day Golden Girls. (I’ll be Sophia.) But it turns out there’s real science behind that plan. Research shows friendships and social connection are just as important to healthy aging as diet, exercise, and sleep.
So why does making friends get so much harder as we get older? For the latest episode of The Art of Aging, I sat down with Priya Parker, author of The Art of Gathering and The Art of Fighting, to talk about how to build community when kids grow up, friends move away, and our social circles start to shrink.
Watch our conversation below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
In partnership with Pantene and Olay.
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This is exactly why I wrote The Dirty Birds’ Book Club about an 80 year old who starts a book club for women 20 to 80. It changes all their lives. To help others, I wrote an entertaining guide for anyone who wants to start a book club on my website that is free. Check out at https://susangooch.com.
I have said this for YEARS! My only problem is most of my girlfriends are a LOT younger than me. but we are a tribe of fabulous women who support and care about each other..