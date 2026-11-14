Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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SusanGoochAuthor's avatar
SusanGoochAuthor
26mEdited

This is exactly why I wrote The Dirty Birds’ Book Club about an 80 year old who starts a book club for women 20 to 80. It changes all their lives. To help others, I wrote an entertaining guide for anyone who wants to start a book club on my website that is free. Check out at https://susangooch.com.

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blue girl's avatar
blue girl
7m

I have said this for YEARS! My only problem is most of my girlfriends are a LOT younger than me. but we are a tribe of fabulous women who support and care about each other..

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