As I get closer to my 70th birthday, I’ve been thinking a lot about what it really means to age well. That’s what inspired “The Art of Aging,” where I’m talking with leading experts about the science of living healthier, longer.

In this episode, I’m joined by Dr. Stephanie McNally, medical director of Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health and system director for the Center for Menopause and Midlife Health, to talk about the flawed study that left a generation of women afraid of hormone therapy, what the latest science says about who can safely benefit from it, and how losing estrogen affects everything from our hearts and bones to our brains and skin.

We discuss the options available for women who aren’t candidates for hormone therapy, from cognitive behavioral therapy to acupuncture to new prescription and herbal treatments, and why no woman should feel she has to just grin and bear it. In partnership with Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health. #NorthwellPartner

Watch the conversation here, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.