Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Bonnie K's avatar
Bonnie K
5d

Dynamite podcast. Happy for the women of this generation,sad for the women of my generation. We had such a tough time. Very little information about HRT. What we did have was frightening and limited. If working at the time that all these changes were taking place it was impossible. Between hot flashes and brain fog it was exhausting. I hope for your sake Katie that something is discovered that can make you more comfortable and keep you healthy. You have had your share of health challenges. Enough for a lifetime.❣️

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
5d

Don’t. Remember that estrogen is a catalyst for feeding tumors in those with dense breasts. Talk to your doctor. There are alternatives.

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