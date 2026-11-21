Can stress really make you sick? We often think of our mental and physical health as two separate things, but science now shows they’re deeply connected.

I sat down with cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula to talk about how stress affects our bodies as we age, from our heart to our immune system to our brain, and why women may be especially vulnerable. Dr. Narula shares what actually helps: sleep, movement, connection, and building the kind of resilience that carries us through life’s hardest moments.

Dr. Tara Narula is a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital, chief medical correspondent for ABC News, and author of The Healing Power of Resilience.

This episode is part of The Art of Aging, my series on living longer and better, in partnership with Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health.

Watch our conversation below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.