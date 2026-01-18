Every year, I’m convinced that the secret to surviving winter is stockpiling tiny joys — a great book, a new song, a TV show that makes you laugh at the end of a long day, or, in my case, a slightly overconfident attempt at a viral dance routine. So in the spirit of staying curious (and mildly entertained), here are the things currently lighting me up.

The “September” Dance

I’m obsessed with videos of this guy Ralph Beaubrun’s dance classes in Paris. For some reason, everyone online is doing his dance to the Earth, Wind & Fire song “September,” so I’ve been working on learning it. I have a video of what I accomplished so far, when I was in the Bahamas with John and my friend Ashley for my birthday. Unfortunately, I do not look like the twentysomethings in the crop tops in the dance-studio videos. Actually, I look a little like the Tin Man — I need to loosen up — but it’s just really fun. (And yes, I am sharing the video of me dancing with you below.) For whatever reason, it just makes me smile every time I see different videos of people totally getting into it.