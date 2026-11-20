Thanks for joining us for our live holiday shopping party! We loved sharing some gift ideas — and a few things we might just keep for ourselves. Here are all the links and promo codes from the show, so you don’t have to go hunting for them.
Flamingo Estate Noir Fig Balsamic Vinegar ($58)
A little tangy, a little smoky, and makes a cheese board feel like a party. Click here and get 15% off the bottle with the code KC15.
Brodo Bone Broth (prices vary)
Add turkey and noodles to this broth and give your Thanksgiving leftovers a second act. Click here and get 20% off your order with KCM20.
Friends with Benefits, the rest of our picks and deals are below!