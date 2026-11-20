Thanks for joining us for our live holiday shopping party! We loved sharing some gift ideas — and a few things we might just keep for ourselves. Here are all the links and promo codes from the show, so you don’t have to go hunting for them.

A little tangy, a little smoky, and makes a cheese board feel like a party. Click here and get 15% off the bottle with the code KC15.



Add turkey and noodles to this broth and give your Thanksgiving leftovers a second act. Click here and get 20% off your order with KCM20.

Friends with Benefits, the rest of our picks and deals are below!