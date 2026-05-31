I’ve been ricocheting between emotions this week: laughing at Stephen Colbert’s gloriously unhinged finale one minute, crying over a novel the next, and somewhere in between aggressively scrubbing my sneakers with what feels like a sponge from the future. (Very stable behavior over here.) Also: I may have been influenced by Michelle Pfeiffer into buying a ponytail holder, which honestly says a lot about the power that woman still holds over all of us.

Anyway, here are a few things I’ve been loving lately — from truly great television to Swedish candy that mysteriously disappears the second I open the bag.

A legend exits

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I have adored Stephen Colbert for years, and his May 2026 finale somehow exceeded my already-high expectations. It was funny, emotional, sharp, and weird in just the right way — the kind of television that reminds you why late night used to feel so important. One minute there was an absurd “interdimensional wormhole” bit with fellow hosts like Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel, the next there was Paul McCartney standing on the stage of the Ed Sullivan Theater singing “Hello, Goodbye” while Stephen looked genuinely overwhelmed. (Honestly, if that didn’t get you a little misty-eyed, check your pulse.)

I loved the sly digs at the network, the chaotic celebrity cameos, and the fact that the whole thing somehow managed to feel both loose and thoughtful at the same time. There are very few people left on television who are that smart and that human simultaneously. Truly one of the best — and most charming — hours of TV I’ve seen in ages.