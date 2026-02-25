Katie Couric

Katie Couric

Transcript

State of the Union Reaction with Jess Michaels

A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Katie Couric and Jess Michaels
Feb 25, 2026

Thank you Around Town with Amy Modesti, Knead Crumb, Agent#99, Erin_EG, Luey Anderson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jess Michaels! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Here is the link to the NPR article, which was originally reported by independent journalist Roger Sollenberger.

Be sure to check out Jess’s app and learn more about the important work she’s doing to help sexual assault survivors.

And as I mentioned at the end of the conversation, drop some encouraging words below for Jess and other survivors. ❤️

