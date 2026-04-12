Spring has a way of making me want to refresh everything at once — my wardrobe, my garden, my dinner repertoire, my eyebrows. (Yes, my eyebrows. We’ll get there.) This week’s obsessions are a little bit of everything, the kind of mismatched handful that only makes sense once you realize they all have one thing in common: they made my life a little more fun, a little more beautiful, or a little more delicious.

Fun but sophisticated flats

I’ve been a ballet flat fan for as long as I can remember, but I’ll admit that when I first spotted these cow-print ones from J.Crew, I hesitated. Would the print be too busy, and would they go with enough of my outfits? Then I tried them on and immediately got it. They’re playful without being cutesy, the kind of shoes that make a simple jeans-and-blazer outfit look like you gave it some thought. I’m also loving J.Crew’s woven flats in blue — so springy! — but the brown cow print on these is especially wearable, almost like a neutral. I promise you’ll get more compliments on these than on anything sensible you’ve bought lately.