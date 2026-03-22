Spring is here, which means I’m doing what I always do this time of year: reassessing everything in my life, from my skincare routine to my shoe collection to my jeans. (Yes, my jeans. More on that in a second.) The good news is that after considerable field research — which is a fancy way of saying a lot of online shopping and a few regrettable impulse buys — I’ve found some things I’m genuinely excited about.

As usual, I’ve tried to keep it practical. You won’t find anything here that requires a second mortgage or a lifestyle overhaul. Just a handful of things that have made my life a little easier or more stylish, that I think you’ll love, too.

Mellow but elegant shoes

These Shay slingbacks from Steve Madden feel like modern classics. Yes, the shape is a little unexpected and the buckle is making itself known, but they also feel like the kind of shoe that’ll go with any outfit and elevate it, to boot. I find myself reaching for these pretty often these days, when I want to kick my jeans up a notch but can’t bear to put on heels.