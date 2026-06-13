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Kathryn Sollmann's avatar
Kathryn Sollmann
4h

I am hearing these stories over and over about young people diagnosed with cancer. The reason I am paying such close attention is that our 35-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer. This was an "accidental" finding while she was going through the egg freezing process. Fortunately, the cancer was microscopic and registered as Stage 3 only because it spread from an ovarian cyst wall to the abdominal wall. Cancer was removed successfully--but my daughter is halfway through preventive chemo at MSK. We are grateful she is not in a more perilous situation (she is at the moment considered cancer-free), but it is very daunting at age 35 to be undergoing chemo, losing your hair, etc. I hope there is a lot more education for young people about all the ways to mitigate the risks of cancer...it seems the young are no longer invincible. I've spoken to many doctors who say that all kinds of cancers are on the rise in young people.

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Notes from a Bookstagrammer's avatar
Notes from a Bookstagrammer
4h

thank you for sharing. A relative was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 51, underwent various treatments, thought she was in remission and it was over, then it came back. She died two months before her 54th birthday. She was always working 24/7. My health plan refused to let me get a colonscopy because I was not 50 years old. Fortunately, my primary doctor went to bat for me and I got my baseline colonscopy BEFORE my 50th birthday.

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