She Was 31, Healthy, and Diagnosed With Stage 4 Colon Cancer
Adrienne Ford was just 31 years old when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. She’s now using her platform to sound an alarm that doctors say more people need to hear: colorectal cancer is no longer just a disease that affects older people. Cases in adults under 50 have surged nearly 60% since the early 2000s, and it’s now the deadliest cancer for Americans under 50. The screening age has been lowered to 45, but still only one in five people between 45 and 50 are getting screened. But what about those in their early 40s, 30s, and even 20s who have no family history and for whom no screening is recommended—like Adrienne?
I discovered her courageously sharing her story and experience in the hopes it will help others with young-onset colon cancer and encourage all younger people to be aware of the symptoms and advocate for themselves.
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I am hearing these stories over and over about young people diagnosed with cancer. The reason I am paying such close attention is that our 35-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer. This was an "accidental" finding while she was going through the egg freezing process. Fortunately, the cancer was microscopic and registered as Stage 3 only because it spread from an ovarian cyst wall to the abdominal wall. Cancer was removed successfully--but my daughter is halfway through preventive chemo at MSK. We are grateful she is not in a more perilous situation (she is at the moment considered cancer-free), but it is very daunting at age 35 to be undergoing chemo, losing your hair, etc. I hope there is a lot more education for young people about all the ways to mitigate the risks of cancer...it seems the young are no longer invincible. I've spoken to many doctors who say that all kinds of cancers are on the rise in young people.
thank you for sharing. A relative was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 51, underwent various treatments, thought she was in remission and it was over, then it came back. She died two months before her 54th birthday. She was always working 24/7. My health plan refused to let me get a colonscopy because I was not 50 years old. Fortunately, my primary doctor went to bat for me and I got my baseline colonscopy BEFORE my 50th birthday.