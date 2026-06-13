Adrienne Ford was just 31 years old when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. She’s now using her platform to sound an alarm that doctors say more people need to hear: colorectal cancer is no longer just a disease that affects older people. Cases in adults under 50 have surged nearly 60% since the early 2000s, and it’s now the deadliest cancer for Americans under 50. The screening age has been lowered to 45, but still only one in five people between 45 and 50 are getting screened. But what about those in their early 40s, 30s, and even 20s who have no family history and for whom no screening is recommended—like Adrienne?

I discovered her courageously sharing her story and experience in the hopes it will help others with young-onset colon cancer and encourage all younger people to be aware of the symptoms and advocate for themselves.