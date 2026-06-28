Journalist Maggie Haberman has spent decades covering Donald Trump, from his days as a New York real estate developer to his return to the White House for a second term. Now, she and her fellow New York Times reporter Jonathan Swan have written Regime Change, an inside account of the first 14 months of Trump’s second presidency based on more than 1,000 interviews and extensive behind-the-scenes reporting.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Maggie argues that this presidency is fundamentally different from Trump’s first. The advisers who once tried to constrain his impulses have largely been replaced by people who share his worldview and trust his instincts, paving the way for an administration marked by unprecedented corruption, sweeping assertions of executive power, and a fundamental redefinition of the presidency itself.

Watch the conversation below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts. And as always, let me know what you think!