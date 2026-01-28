As Americans grapple with a sharp rise in political violence, controversial immigration enforcement, and a growing sense of institutional breakdown, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro joins me for a conversation about power, accountability, and the future of the Democratic Party.

Shapiro discusses the crisis in Minneapolis, the erosion of trust between communities and law enforcement, and the constitutional stakes of federal intervention. He also opens up about the personal trauma that shaped his new book, Where We Keep the Light—and makes the case for leadership rooted in empathy, restraint, and a renewed commitment to democratic values.

Watch our conversation below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.