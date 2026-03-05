It might only be March, but eyes are on November’s midterms — and even the 2028 election. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has emerged as a top presidential contender, thanks to his high profile and provocative social media strategy — but he’s also garnered criticism for his perceived elitism and attitude towards transgender athletes.

Against this backdrop — and with the release of his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry — I sat down with Newsom for my podcast, Next Question. I asked him about the tension between centrist and leftist Democrats, how he’d tackle the affordability crisis, and what he wants critics to know about him. It’s a can’t-miss conversation, if I do say so myself.

Watch here or listen wherever you get your podcasts.