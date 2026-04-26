Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Wendy Lynne's avatar
Wendy Lynne
5h

Excellent interview and you did a good job of being respectful and kindly pushing him a little. It’s obvious he has a lot of respect for you.

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Kelli's avatar
Kelli
5h

Great interview. He actually gave me a little bit of hope.

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