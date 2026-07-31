My One-on-One with Senator Mark Kelly: Trump, Iran & the 2028 Question
New episode of Next Question
Senator Mark Kelly has had an extraordinary career—as a Navy combat pilot, NASA astronaut, and now Arizona’s senior U.S. senator. Today, he’s also one of the Trump administration’s most outspoken critics and a name that’s increasingly being mentioned as a possible 2028 presidential candidate.
In this week’s episode of Next Question, I spoke with Senator Kelly about the latest developments in Iran, his clashes with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and what he believes is happening inside today’s military. We also discuss why he thinks more men should become teachers and mentors and the partnership he shares with his wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, whose survival after a 2011 assassination attempt reshaped both of their lives.
Watch the conversation here or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
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Thanks, Katie for having Mark Kelly on today. If he runs for President I will definitely give him serious consideration in voting for him ,as he is one of my top prospects for that government position. I really like his forthrightness and know that "what you see is what you get " with him plus he really has a heart for the betterment of people , especially, the poor and needy . The social programs of the Democrats are so important and much needed in our country , so, what ever they can do through sound and smart positioning with Independents who agree with the need for fairness in administering said government initiatives , all power to them leading into and beyond the midterms and on to 2028.