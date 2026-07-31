Senator Mark Kelly has had an extraordinary career—as a Navy combat pilot, NASA astronaut, and now Arizona’s senior U.S. senator. Today, he’s also one of the Trump administration’s most outspoken critics and a name that’s increasingly being mentioned as a possible 2028 presidential candidate.

In this week’s episode of Next Question, I spoke with Senator Kelly about the latest developments in Iran, his clashes with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and what he believes is happening inside today’s military. We also discuss why he thinks more men should become teachers and mentors and the partnership he shares with his wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, whose survival after a 2011 assassination attempt reshaped both of their lives.

Watch the conversation here or listen wherever you get your podcasts.