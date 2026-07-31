Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Clark Walker
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Thanks, Katie for having Mark Kelly on today. If he runs for President I will definitely give him serious consideration in voting for him ,as he is one of my top prospects for that government position. I really like his forthrightness and know that "what you see is what you get " with him plus he really has a heart for the betterment of people , especially, the poor and needy . The social programs of the Democrats are so important and much needed in our country , so, what ever they can do through sound and smart positioning with Independents who agree with the need for fairness in administering said government initiatives , all power to them leading into and beyond the midterms and on to 2028.

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