My One-on-One with Senator Bill Cassidy
Public health remains one of this country’s most politically charged issues. Six years after the COVID pandemic upended everyday life, Americans are still divided over vaccines, scientific expertise, and the role of our nation’s top health agencies. Meanwhile, the U.S. is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in decades, underscoring just how high the stakes remain.
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Few senators have spent more time thinking about these issues than Bill Cassidy. The Louisiana Republican is not only a physician but has also spent much of his life improving public health for his state's residents. He is chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and one of the key lawmakers overseeing the nation’s health agencies during this particularly turbulent time.
In this episode of Next Question, we discuss the measles outbreak, the challenge of rebuilding trust in public health, his ideas for lowering healthcare costs, and why he believes Congress still has time to save Social Security.
Good riddance come January, Cowardly Cassidy.
He NEVER answers a simple yes-no question. His talk does not excuse his inexcusable actions or lack of. He is a perfect example of how the system is broken. Chose to support individuals and policies clearly NOT science based but because he’s afraid of standing up for what is right and keeping checks on incompetent people put in positions of power because they bow to do whatever Trump wants even if it’s immoral and not in the best interests of American. Every action he and other Republicans do is for not angering this incompetent administration and keeping their jobs