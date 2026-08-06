Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Lainie's avatar
Lainie
15h

Good riddance come January, Cowardly Cassidy.

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Lainie
15h

He NEVER answers a simple yes-no question. His talk does not excuse his inexcusable actions or lack of. He is a perfect example of how the system is broken. Chose to support individuals and policies clearly NOT science based but because he’s afraid of standing up for what is right and keeping checks on incompetent people put in positions of power because they bow to do whatever Trump wants even if it’s immoral and not in the best interests of American. Every action he and other Republicans do is for not angering this incompetent administration and keeping their jobs

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