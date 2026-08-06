Public health remains one of this country’s most politically charged issues. Six years after the COVID pandemic upended everyday life, Americans are still divided over vaccines, scientific expertise, and the role of our nation’s top health agencies. Meanwhile, the U.S. is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in decades, underscoring just how high the stakes remain.

Few senators have spent more time thinking about these issues than Bill Cassidy. The Louisiana Republican is not only a physician but has also spent much of his life improving public health for his state's residents. He is chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and one of the key lawmakers overseeing the nation’s health agencies during this particularly turbulent time.

In this episode of Next Question, we discuss the measles outbreak, the challenge of rebuilding trust in public health, his ideas for lowering healthcare costs, and why he believes Congress still has time to save Social Security.