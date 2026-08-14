My One-on-One with Historian Timothy Snyder
The Trump administration is testing the boundaries of presidential power in ways that are reshaping American politics and raising profound questions about the future of this country’s democratic institutions. From a war with Iran with no clear end in sight to growing concerns about the use of public office for private gain, the stakes are higher than ever.
In this episode of Next Question, historian and authoritarianism expert Timothy Snyder joins me to examine why this moment matters, what historical patterns Americans should recognize, and how the choices made in the months ahead could shape not only the outcome of the midterm elections, but the future of American democracy itself.
Watch our conversation below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
Katie Couric is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for interviewing Timothy Snyder about the moment we are in. I really appreciate how clearly he states the nature of today’s crisis. Our government used to be dedicated to the needs of the people. We now have a government that is dedicated only to the needs of one man and to some extend his family… As they seek power and money as a result of his having won a second term… A win that was aided by Elon Musk and in normal times would’ve been investigated. While it’s too late to investigate Trump‘s 2024 win, it is not too late to understand we no longer have a working government. Assuming we are able to avoid a full-blown authoritarian takeover, we need to build something new and better… Not think in terms of going back to the past. And that’s because the past got us to where we are. And if we go back to the past, it will do it to us again… Get us into another version of the crisis we are in today.
Thank you again for this important interview!
Always a good listen with Timothy Snyder when he’s on.