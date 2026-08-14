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Steve Brant's avatar
Steve Brant
9h

Thank you for interviewing Timothy Snyder about the moment we are in. I really appreciate how clearly he states the nature of today’s crisis. Our government used to be dedicated to the needs of the people. We now have a government that is dedicated only to the needs of one man and to some extend his family… As they seek power and money as a result of his having won a second term… A win that was aided by Elon Musk and in normal times would’ve been investigated. While it’s too late to investigate Trump‘s 2024 win, it is not too late to understand we no longer have a working government. Assuming we are able to avoid a full-blown authoritarian takeover, we need to build something new and better… Not think in terms of going back to the past. And that’s because the past got us to where we are. And if we go back to the past, it will do it to us again… Get us into another version of the crisis we are in today.

Thank you again for this important interview!

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Kelly Grey's avatar
Kelly Grey
9h

Always a good listen with Timothy Snyder when he’s on.

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