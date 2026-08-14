The Trump administration is testing the boundaries of presidential power in ways that are reshaping American politics and raising profound questions about the future of this country’s democratic institutions. From a war with Iran with no clear end in sight to growing concerns about the use of public office for private gain, the stakes are higher than ever.

In this episode of Next Question, historian and authoritarianism expert Timothy Snyder joins me to examine why this moment matters, what historical patterns Americans should recognize, and how the choices made in the months ahead could shape not only the outcome of the midterm elections, but the future of American democracy itself.

Watch our conversation below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.