I've spent a lot of time in the kitchen lately — not because I'm suddenly auditioning for Top Chef, but because this time of year makes it hard to resist cooking with all the incredible produce in my garden! If you've also got zucchini multiplying on your counter or sweet corn calling your name at the market (or just love summer fruits & veggies), I have a few ideas for you below. Plus, I'm sharing a drink I can't stop buying and a kitchen gadget that's earned its keep.

Rise and shine

I’m trying to make my mornings a little less frantic, and this leakproof overnight oats container has become part of that routine. I throw everything together the night before — oats, milk, chia seeds, sometimes oat fiber or a scoop of protein powder — and breakfast is ready when I am. Yes, it’s pricier than some of the cheap plastic ones you can buy online but this thing doesn’t leak and more importantly, it lasts — and you won’t have to worry about forever chemicals leaching into your food. On mornings when I’m rushing out the door (which feels like most of them lately), it’s so nice not to have to think about what I’m going to eat.