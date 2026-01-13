As some of you might have heard, my 2026 resolution can be summed up in four words: scroll less, read more. To that end, and in an effort to hold myself accountable, I’ve started a book club!! I’m so excited. My goal is to read in community, as they say, one book a month. (I’ve already passed that, but more on that in a moment)

The January selection is The Correspondent, a book that was given to me for Christmas by my good friend Carmela Ciuraru. (Carmela is an author herself, and her book about the dynamic between famous writers and their partners, called The Lives of the Wives, is fabulous!) When I floated the idea of featuring Virginia Evans’ epistolary novel to my followers, you were enthusiastic to say the least. So, drumroll please…

The inaugural meeting of KCBC (Katie Couric Book Club) will be at 7:30 pm on Monday, January 19th right here on Substack!

Virginia Evans will be coming on to talk about her bestselling book about Sybil Van Antwerp, and I will be channeling all of you with my questions.

We’ll be hosting the conversation on Substack. It’s a great platform, with high production quality that’s perfect for these kinds of interactive discussions.

Aren’t on Substack? Watch how you join the fun HERE.

If you have questions for Virginia, you can send them to info@katiecouric.com or drop them in the comments below.

And if you’re a paid Substack subscriber for $7 a month (let’s call you “friends with benefits,” get it?), you’ll be able to ask questions in real time in the comments. There will be other fun offerings for FWB, which you’ll learn about in the future!

SO…are you all in?

YAY!!