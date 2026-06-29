Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Katharine English's avatar
Katharine English
6h

God (or somebody) bless E. Jean. How she's held up through all the scrutiny, ridicule from MAGA, and what has to be interminable stress, is beyond me. Hopefully this gets put to rest once and for all. But I doubt if she'll ever see a dime from He That Owes Her. (Grrrrr.)

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Patricia Z's avatar
Patricia Z
4h

Excellent interview. Love every single minute of it. So admire E. Jean!

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