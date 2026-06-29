On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to review Donald Trump’s appeal of the $5 million civil judgment against him after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. The justices did not provide a reason for declining the case or note any public dissents in their announcement.



In 2023, a New York federal jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the 1990s. The jury also found him liable for defamation after he posted a statement on social media calling Carroll’s case “a complete con job” and a “hoax and a lie.”



Roberta A. Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, said the decision “affirms once and for all the jury’s unanimous verdict that President Donald J. Trump sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll. His multiple efforts to appeal that verdict have all failed, and today’s ruling ends his quest to avoid accountability for his actions.”



On Substack, Carroll reposted a New York Times article about her victory with the headline and caption: “WE WON!” and “THIS WIN IS FOR EVERY WOMAN IN THE WORLD!”



I interviewed E. Jean Carroll last year about her memoir, Not My Type, in which she chronicles the legal proceedings with her signature wit, candor, and sense of humor. Given today’s news, it feels like a fitting time to revisit our conversation, which you can watch below.