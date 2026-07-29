I recently wrote about a Saturday in Aspen I can't remember. Somewhere in those missing hours, I sat down for lunch with my friend Connor Diemand-Yauman; I don't remember any of it (although Connor now claims that during that lunch I promised him my company, my Substack, and my Emmys! We're still negotiating the final terms).



Thankfully, we had another conversation two weeks earlier. Connor interviewed me for his podcast, Is This Working?!, and I'm excited to share it with you today.



We talked about the different seasons of life—career, family, identity, and getting older—and what really matters when you step back from the day-to-day.



Watch it above. And if you liked the conversation, consider subscribing to Connor's podcast; links below:

In Is This Working?!, Connor has real conversations about meaningful work and the messy humans who do it. He asks the kind of incisive questions I love to ask, with more playfulness than most interviewers would dare. He asked Gina Raimondo, the former Commerce Secretary, what being in rooms with the most powerful people in the country actually does to a person (and which head of state has the weirdest handshake). He asked Sarah Cooper what going viral feels like after the internet moves on. Watch and listen on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify.

Subscribe to their Substack

Connor writes it with Rebecca Taber Staehelin, his co-CEO at Merit America, a national nonprofit that's built one of the most effective pathways to the middle class for workers without degrees. Their Substack is all about AI, work, and—in their words—unf*cking the American Dream, from two people who have spent the last fifteen years in the trenches of workforce development. It's one of the few newsletters that's actually hopeful and specific about what comes next.