My Interview with Connor Diemand-Yauman
I recently wrote about a Saturday in Aspen I can't remember. Somewhere in those missing hours, I sat down for lunch with my friend Connor Diemand-Yauman; I don't remember any of it (although Connor now claims that during that lunch I promised him my company, my Substack, and my Emmys! We're still negotiating the final terms).
Thankfully, we had another conversation two weeks earlier. Connor interviewed me for his podcast, Is This Working?!, and I'm excited to share it with you today.
We talked about the different seasons of life—career, family, identity, and getting older—and what really matters when you step back from the day-to-day.
Watch it above. And if you liked the conversation, consider subscribing to Connor's podcast; links below:
In Is This Working?!, Connor has real conversations about meaningful work and the messy humans who do it. He asks the kind of incisive questions I love to ask, with more playfulness than most interviewers would dare. He asked Gina Raimondo, the former Commerce Secretary, what being in rooms with the most powerful people in the country actually does to a person (and which head of state has the weirdest handshake). He asked Sarah Cooper what going viral feels like after the internet moves on. Watch and listen on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify.
Subscribe to their Substack
Connor writes it with Rebecca Taber Staehelin, his co-CEO at Merit America, a national nonprofit that's built one of the most effective pathways to the middle class for workers without degrees. Their Substack is all about AI, work, and—in their words—unf*cking the American Dream, from two people who have spent the last fifteen years in the trenches of workforce development. It's one of the few newsletters that's actually hopeful and specific about what comes next.
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Great interview. One thing I kept thinking about was all the work that never gets applause. We tend to celebrate what we can see and count, such as ratings, awards, audiences, and headlines. That is understandable, but some of the most important results are the ones we never see. You are defined by much more.
In public health, there are no parades for the people who never developed cancer because they were screened, or for the tragedy that never happened because someone told the right story at the right time.
My daughter once said to me, “Dad, I think you were the person who was supposed to start Less Cancer.” I feel the same way about you. You were given a microphone and a gift for storytelling, and you have used both to encourage people to get screened and take better care of their health.
Thank you for the work that may not always get applause but still saves lives.
Hmmm… wondering if Katie smells that lavender pen again, if it would jog her memory of this interview? Great personal interview. Your laughter, smiles, and deep thoughts about life are contagious and inspiring.