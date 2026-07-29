Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Bill Couzens | The Common Good's avatar
Bill Couzens | The Common Good
7h

Great interview. One thing I kept thinking about was all the work that never gets applause. We tend to celebrate what we can see and count, such as ratings, awards, audiences, and headlines. That is understandable, but some of the most important results are the ones we never see. You are defined by much more.

In public health, there are no parades for the people who never developed cancer because they were screened, or for the tragedy that never happened because someone told the right story at the right time.

My daughter once said to me, “Dad, I think you were the person who was supposed to start Less Cancer.” I feel the same way about you. You were given a microphone and a gift for storytelling, and you have used both to encourage people to get screened and take better care of their health.

Thank you for the work that may not always get applause but still saves lives.

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SA's avatar
SA
5hEdited

Hmmm… wondering if Katie smells that lavender pen again, if it would jog her memory of this interview? Great personal interview. Your laughter, smiles, and deep thoughts about life are contagious and inspiring.

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