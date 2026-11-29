There are those people who finish their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, and I have some questions for them. Mostly: How? If you’re still figuring out what to give everyone (like I am), come on in. My team and I have been putting together gift guides for just about every person on your list, including the ones who insist they don’t need a thing.

For this week’s Obsessions, I’m taking you on a little tour of my favorite goodies. There’s something that blooms, something that sparkles, and something to help keep track of your stuff. You can follow each link for lots more ideas — and I’ve tucked a couple of sales at the end, too. Let’s get into it!

A little pop of red

Amaryllis bulbs have been on my gift-giving list for years, and there’s a good reason they keep coming back: Those big blooms are such a cheerful sight in the middle of winter. The Red Lion bulb in my gift guide is a lovely little project for someone who enjoys watching things grow — or could use something pretty to look at while it’s getting dark at an entirely unreasonable hour.