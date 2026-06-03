One of the things I love most about spending time in the Hamptons is that no matter how much it changes, it still feels like a collection of small communities filled with fascinating people, favorite haunts, and strong opinions about where to get a bagel. (And trust me, people take that last topic very seriously.)

I recently sat down with The Hamptons Chronicle for its signature questionnaire about favorite spots, local rituals, and the little things that make the East End feel like home. We thought it would be fun to share that conversation with you here. If you spend time out East — or just enjoy keeping up with life in the Hamptons — be sure to check it out and subscribe!

Now, onto the important stuff: where to find the best lobster roll, why I own multiple fart machines, and the beach I’ll never name publicly.

The Hamptons Ten is our signature questionnaire where we ask Hamptons insiders about their favorite spots: This week, East Hampton fixture, early adopter of the weighted vest, Sarah Palin’s worst nightmare, and media mogul Katie Couric on where she buys gag gifts and monogrammed cocktail napkins, and the best place to go to be alone.

Describe your perfect Hamptons day.

Getting up in the AM, going to Goldbergs for an iced coffee the size of my head and an everything flagel with tofu scallion cream cheese. Taking it to the beach and sitting with my husband John Molner and watching all the dogs frolic in the surf. Going to Hampton Racket for an intense pickleball game (or five) with my friends who I have met through the game. I love them and they’re really good! (And competitive!)